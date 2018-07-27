Heard on the Starbucks earnings conference call

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) management said it's raising its buybacks and dividends commitment to $25B to shareholders by FY20, up from a prior promise of $15B.

As part of its efforts to boost sales in China, Starbucks plans to test delivery options in Beijing and Shanghai. Starbucks remains on plan to add 600 net new stores per year in the region and to achieve its goal of 6K stores in 230 cities across Mainland China by the end of FY22.

Global same-store sales are now forecast to be "just below" the prior range of +3% to +5%.

Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer noted the company has seen "substantial accretive growth" from the Draft, Refreshers, Tea, and Cold Brew platforms to help offset weakness with the Frappuccino business.

Starbucks earnings call transcript

Shares of Starbucks are unchanged in premarket trading.

Previously: Starbucks reports 1% global comp (July 26)