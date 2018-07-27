Goodyear Tire & Rubber lowers operating income guidance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) trades lower after the company matches Q2 estimates, while lowering FY18 segment operating income guidance.

Goodyear now sees full-year segment OI of $1.45B to $1.50B vs. $1.80B to $1.90B prior. The tire manufacturer points to F/X pressure, higher raw materials costs and headwinds out of China in pushing out the lowered forecast.

Tire unit volume for Q2 was up 4% to 39.0M, consisting of a 5% increase in replacement tire shipments and 3% rise in origanal equipment unit volume. Goodyear gained market share in the 17-inch and greater rim size markets in the U.S. during the quarter.

Shares of Goodyear are down 2.60% in premarket trading to $20.60 vs. a 52-week trading range of $20.96 to $36.07.

