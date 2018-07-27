Ventas improves year FFO outlook, sees H2 normalized FFO midpoint $1.91

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) +1.6% in premarket trading after increasing its FY2018 outlook to normalized FFO per share of $4.02-$4.07, implying H2 midpoint of $1.91.

Sees FY2018 same-store cash NOI growth of 0.75%-1.5%.

Q2 normalized FFO per share $1.08 compares with $1.05 in Q1 and $1.06 a year ago.

Total revenue of $942.3M compares with $943.7M in Q1 and $895.5M a year ago. Q2 2018 triple-net leased rental income was $167.9M and office rental income was $192.4M

Q2 total company same-store cash NOI rose 1.3%, with triple-net up 4.9%, seniors housing operating portfolio down 3.1% and office up 1.4%.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Ventas beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 27)