BJ's Restaurants on watch after smashing quarter

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is on watch after posting some strong numbers in its Q2 report, headlined by a 5.6% increase in comparable restaurant sales.

"Our sales building and hospitality initiatives drove strong second quarter growth in guest traffic and comparable restaurant sales," notes BJ's CEO Greg Trojan.

Restaurant-level operating margin increased 120 bps to 19.0% of sales during the quarter.

BJRI +15.26% premarket trading to $71.00 on very light volume.

