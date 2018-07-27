NXP Semi +1.6% as Mizuho steps to Buy

Mizuho upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) rom Neutral to Buy.

Price target drops from the deal price of $127.50 to $115, a 24% upside.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) walked away from its NXP acquisition earlier this week when the deadline hit without a regulatory approval in China. This morning, China said it wanted to keep working with Qualcomm to solve the antitrust concerns in the deal.

NXP shares are up 1.6% premarket to $94.25.

