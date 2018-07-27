Refining gains power Phillips 66 to big Q2 earnings beat

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) +3.6% premarket after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations, as cheap crude oil prices raised refining margins.

Q2 net income totaled $910M in its refining unit vs. $91M in Q1, $202M in its midstream unit vs. $233M in Q1, $262M in the chemicals unit vs. $232M in Q1, and $237 in the marketing and specialties unit vs. $184M in Q1.

PSX says Q2 realized refining margins jumped 32% to $12.28/bbl from $9.29/bbl in Q1, reflecting improved market crack spreads and wider crude differentials; gasoline and distillate market cracks rose 20% and 4%, respectively.

PSX’s worldwide crude utilization rate was 100% in Q2, up from 89% in the prior quarter.

The company generated $2.4B in cash from operations during the quarter; excluding working capital impacts, operating cash flow totaled $1.7B.