Facebook not yet a bargain - Heard on the Street

Yesterday's plunge brought Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) valuation to 23x forward earnings - about it's lowest multiple ever, writes Dan Gallagher. Exclude net cash, and that drops to 21x, or a 16% discount to what investors are paying for Google.

Wall Street's sell-side remains bullish, with more than 85% having a Buy rating on the stock (even after a couple of downgrades yesterday).

Maybe not yet priced in though, says Gallagher, is the level of regulatory scrutiny underway, and what the privacy controversies have done to the company's image. Facebook saw its first notable decline in users in the U.S. and Europe last quarter - is it a blip or the start of a sustained downturn?