Weyerhaeuser gains in premarket as q2 EBITDA highest since 2006

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) +1.7% in premarket trading as the company reports its highest EBITDA since 2006.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA $637M vs $544M in Q1 and $506M a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS of 44 cents, beat consensus by a penny and compares with 36 cents in Q1 and 28 cents a year earlier.

Net sales $2.07B compares with $1.87B in Q1 and $1.81B in Q2 2017.

Q2 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $240M fell from $268M in Q1; Weyerhaeuser sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA lower than Q2.

Q2 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA $47M vs $41M in Q1; sees Q3 earnings and adjusted EBITDA higher than Q2.

Q2 wood products adjusted EBITDA $385M vs $286M in Q1; sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA down from Q2 on moderately lower average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board and an extended outage at Grayling, MI, mill.

