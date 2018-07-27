Imperva -23% on mixed Q2, downside and lowered guidance

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) plummets 23.3% premarket after Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has revenue of $87M to $89M (consensus: $96.03M) and EPS of $0.13 to $0.15.

The company lowered its FY18 guidance to revenue of $349M to $353M (consensus: $371.49M) and EPS from $0.22 to $0.28 (consensus: $0.92).

Press release.

Analyst actions: DA Davidson downgrades from Buy to Neutral and drops the price target from $56 to $46 due to the revenue headwind of Imperva transitioning to a subscription model faster than anticipated.

More action: Oppenheimer downgrades from Outperform to Perform. DA Davidson downgrades from Buy to Neutral. (Source: Briefing.com).

Previously: Imperva beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (July 26)

Previously: Imperva to acquire Prevoty (July 27)