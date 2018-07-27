Chipotle earnings call highlights

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) leaned on higher prices and the addition of queso to the menu to offset a 1.8% decline in traffic during Q2.

The avocado market also turned in the right direction for the company as food costs as a percentage of sales fell.

During the earnings call, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said the chain saw a "nice increase" in digital orders. He noted that the average ticket size for mobile and delivery orders is $16 to $17, compared to the $12 average on traditional orders. Niccol says the pickup shelves concept being tested in five stores is a "no-brainer" when it comes to considering a broader roll-out. The pickup shelves (similar to the ones at Panera) are called a "throughput enabler" by Niccol. In restaurant jargon that means faster lines.

Shares of Chipotle are up 5.76% in premarket trading to $472.50.

