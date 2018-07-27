Exxon -4% as Q2 earnings miss, production continues to slide

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -4% premarket after posting a wide Q2 earnings miss even as revenues rose 26% Y/Y, as downstream earnings fell 47% due to upgrades at key refineries.

XOM says Q2 production fell 7% Y/Y to 3.6M boe/day, although Permian and Bakken output jumped 30% Y/Y to more than 250K boe/day.

Q2 results "were primarily impacted by significant scheduled maintenance undertaken to support operational integrity," XOM says. "In addition, while we were pleased with the return of full production following the PNG earthquake, extended recoveries from first quarter operational incidents in the Downstream were disappointing. However, good progress was made during the second quarter in fully recovering from these incidents."

Q2 upstream earnings totaled $3.04B vs. $1.18B in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher prices, Q2 downstream earnings totaled $724M vs. $1.38B a year ago, hurt by downtime and maintenance, while chemicals earnings were $890M vs. $985M in the year-ago quarter.

XOM says total Q2 cash flow from operations and asset sales totaled $8.1B; capex rose 69% Y/Y to $6.6B.