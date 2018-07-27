TRI Pointe falls premarket as Q2 new home orders fall, cancellation rate rises

TRI Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) falls 3.8% in premarket trading after Q2 new home orders fell and cancellation rate increased.

Q2 new home orders fell 7% to 1,343 from 1,445 a year ago.

Cancellation rate rose to 16% from 15%.

New home deliveries rose 13% to 1,215 from 1,071 and average sales price of homes delivered increased 19% to $633,000.

Homebuilding gross margin increased to 21.4% from 20.1%.

TRI Pointe expects to deliver 50%-55% of its 2,271 units in backlog in Q3 at an average sales price of $630,000. It also expects homebuilding gross margin of 21.0%-21.5% in the quarter and SG&A expense to be 10.8%-11.2% of home sales revenue.

For the year, TRI Pointe boosts its average sales price for the full year to $625,000 from $610,00. It reiterates guidance for delivering 5,100-5,400 homes and continues to expect homebuilding gross margin of 21.0%-21.5%.

