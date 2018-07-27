Opera prices IPO at $12/share

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) prices its IPO at $12 per share, the high end of the expected $10 to $12 range.

Opera is offering 9.6M American depositary shares for about $115M.

The browser maker generated $128.9M in operating revenue last year with $6.1M in net income. Mobile browser product MAUs stand at around 182M, and the desktop browser has 57.4M MAUs. Opera’s news product has 90.2M users for the browser and standalone app.

Opera makes money through ads, licensing, and deals with two search engines: Yandex in Russia accounts for about 12.9% of Opera’s operating revenue while Google (everywhere else) accounts for 43.2%.

Competition: Browser products from Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

