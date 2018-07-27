Cellectar Biosciences prices $14.4M public offering; shares down 28% premarket

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) prices its public offering for gross proceeds of $14.4M. The offering is priced at a price of $4.00 per common share, with each common share including a five-year Series E warrant with an exercise price of $4.00 per share.

The Company is also offering, 1,114 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock at a price of $10,000 per share, convertible into 2,500 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $4.00 per share, and a Series E warrant to purchase 2,500 shares of common stock with an exercise price of $4.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 540,000 shares. Closing date is July 31.