American Midstream -40% after big distribution cut

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) -39.8% premarket after announcing a "revised capital allocation strategy" that slashes its Q2 distribution by 75% to $0.1031/unit from $0.4125/unit.

"As part of the revised capital allocation strategy the Partnership has determined the most prudent sources of accretive growth capital are proceeds from the sale of non-core assets and the retention of an increased portion of operating cash flow through the reduction of its common unit distribution," the partnership says.

AMID also says it continues to progress its deleveraging plan, and a review of additional non-core assets has identified $350M-$400M of other high value non-core assets, with potential asset sales expected to close over the next year.