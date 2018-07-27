Tetraphase Pharma receives positive CHMP opinion for Xerava; shares ahead 13% premarket

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) announces that CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending Xerava (eravacycline) for approval as a treatment for adult patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

The European Commission (EC) will review the opinion within three months. If approved, marketing authorization for Xerava will be granted in all 28 countries of the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

In addition, New Drug Application (NDA) is also under review by the FDA with PDUFA date in August.