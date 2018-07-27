Analysts drop Intel targets after Data Center earnings miss

Cowen lowers its Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) price target from $54 to $52, a 16 cent downside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says that while Data Center’s 27% Y/Y growth was strong in isolation, the buy side expectations for the segment were higher after the pre-announcement implied this was the primary driver of the upside.

Cowen estimates the full-year guidance suggests a sharp gross margin decline due to ramping 10nm costs and an increasing mix of low-yield, low-margin modem business.

Heading into next year, Cowen sees Intel facing a competitive environment and manufacturing issues without a permanent CEO to help steer through the headwinds.

More action: B. Riley lowers Intel from $65 to $63, Stifel drops from $60 to $52, and Summit Insights, Citi, and BofAML all downgrade Intel to Neutral or Hold.

Source: Briefing.com.

Intel shares are down 6.3% premarket to $48.89.

Previously: Intel -2.8% as Q2 Data Center sales miss estimate (July 26)