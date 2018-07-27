Franklin Resources slips in premarket as Q3 weakens from Q2

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) falls 1.6% in premarket trading after most fiscal Q3 measures fell from Q2 and outflows increased.

Fiscal Q3 EPS 75 cents falls from 78 cents in Q2 and increases from 73 cents a year ago.

Q3 operating revenue $1.56B fell 4% from $1.62B in Q2 and $1.61B a year ago.

Q3 operating margin at 32.3% is less than 34.3% in Q2 and 35.0% a year ago.

Total assets under management were $724.1B as of June 30, 2018, down $13.4B during the quarter. Outflows of $12.1B in Q3 vs. outflows of $10B in Q2 and $7.3B in Q3 2017.

Long-term redemptions were $41.8B vs $41.1B in the year-ago quarter.

Acquisitions added $9.8B to AUM in Q3.

