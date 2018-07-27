Windstream cuts threshold on 2020 debt exchange

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) amended and extended its exchange offers, set to expire last night, following word that a creditor group owning about 60% of its 2020 notes (and maybe up to 80%) was agreeing to a swap.

Early tender and expiration dates were extended to July 31 on all the offers.

The company cut the threshold required to be tendered on the exchange of 7.75% notes due 2020, to $419M from a previous $443.7M. As of close of business yesterday, it had reached $407.1M tendered (82.6%).

On the multi-tranche offers, as of the end of yesterday, about $18.8M of the 2021 notes had been tendered (about 21.2%); about $5.3M in 2022 notes (about 12.7%); about $85.9M in 2023 notes (about 71.4%); about $337.3M in 6 3/8% notes (about 29.4%); and $577.6M in 2024 notes (about 84.4%).