AIG starts solicitation related to Validus 8.875% senior notes due 2040

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) starts a consent solicitation regarding $250M of 8.875% senior notes due 2040 issued by wholly owned subsidiary Validus Holdings.

AIG is seeking to modify or remove some covenants of the notes' indenture to make it more consistent with agreements governing AIG's existing debt.

The solicitation is set to expire Aug. 6, 2018 at 5:00 pm ET; Validus will pay consent fee equal to $2.50 per $1,000 principal amount of notes for which consents are validly delivered.

Source: Press Release