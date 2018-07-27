Chevron slips after Q2 earnings, revenues fall short of estimates

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -1.6% premarket after Q2 earnings and revenues miss analyst expectations, as earnings in the downstream business fell 30% from a year ago.

CVX says Q2 production rose slightly to 2.83M boe/day from 2.78M boe/day in the year-earlier period, the average sales price rose per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids increased to $59 from $41 a year ago, and the average price of natural gas fell to $1.61/Mcf from $2.32 in last year's Q2.

Q2 U.S. upstream operations earned $838M vs. a $102M loss a year ago, while international upstream operations earned $2.46B vs. $955M in last year's Q2; the increases were due mostly to higher crude oil and natural gas realizations and higher production.

Q2 U.S. downstream operations earned $657M vs. $634M last year, marked by higher margins on refined product sales and lower tax expense, but international downstream earned $181M vs. $561M, largely due to lower margins on refined product sales, caused partly by negative inventory effects.

CVX also announces a $3B stock buyback plan, citing improved cash flow with higher upstream margins and volumes, combined with disciplined spending.