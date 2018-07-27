Oppenheimer sees value in AutoZone

Oppenheimer assesses AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) after taking in recent developments in the auto parts sector.

"We conclude that the company's efforts in commercial are taking hold and that stronger sales expansion within the segment should steadily represent a more significant overall top-line driver for the company," writes analyst Brian Nagel. "AZO continues to trade at just modestly above a recent trough valuation and at a meaningful discount to the shares of competitors," he adds.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on AZO and a 12-month to 18-month price target of $860.00.