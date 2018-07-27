Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa announce positive CHMP opinion for Hulio, biosimilar adalimumab

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics announces that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for the Marketing Authorization Application of Hulio (Product Code: FKB327), the companies' biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), for all indications. CHMP also recommended approval of Hulio for the treatment of pediatric inflammatory diseases.

The decision of the European Commission (EC) is expected in October, which would grant marketing authorization in the 28 European Union member countries and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics granted an exclusive license to Mylan for commercializing biosimilar adalimumab in Europe.

Shares of MYL are up a fraction premarket.