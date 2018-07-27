Welltower boosts year normalized FFO per share guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) boosts FY2018 guidance for normalized FFO per share to $3.99-$4.06 from its prior range of $3.95-$4.05

Increases forecast for disposition proceeds to $1.9B-$2.4B at blended yield of 6.0% for the year.

Reaffirms forecast for blended same-store NOI at 1.0%-2.0%.

For Q2, Welltower reports normalized FFO per share of $1.00 vs. $1.06 a year ago.

Gross revenue rose to $1.13B from $1.06B a year ago.

During the quarter, Welltower closed on the acquisition of QCP and transition of HCR ManorCare to ProMedica Health System on July 26, 2018.

