More on Del Taco Restaurants Q2 results

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO -1.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 8.5% Y/Y to $117.8M.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 3.3%, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of gains.

Company-operated comparable restaurant sales grew 2.5%, marking the 24th consecutive quarter of gains.

Company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth was comprised of average check growth of 3.7%.

Franchised comparable restaurant sales grew 4.2%.

Company restaurant sales increased 5.6% Y/Y to $109.8M.

Restaurant contribution margin declined 60 bps to 19.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 10 bps to 27.1%.

The Board of Directors increased the repurchase program to $75M.

The company repurchased 407,821 shares of common stock at average price of $11.57 per share for $4.7M, and repurchased 11,132 warrants at an average price per warrant of $2.68.

2018 Outlook: System-wide same store sales growth of ~2-4%; total revenue of $506-516M; total company-operated restaurant sales of $473-483M; Restaurant contribution margin of 19.3-19.8%; G&A expenses ~8.2-8.5% of total revenue; effective tax rate of ~26.5-27.5%; Adj. EPS ~$0.59 -0.63; Adj. EBITDA $71.5-74M; 25-28 new system-wide restaurant openings; Net Capex $35-38M.

