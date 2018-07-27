Bond yields slip after GDP report

The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in Q2, according to the government's first estimate. That's the fastest pace since 2014, but was shy of estimates for 4.2%.
Personal consumption was up a strong 4%, while inventories were a headwind.
Baseline revisions to previous years have the economy about 5% larger than previously thought - is $1T a big deal?
Checking inflation, core PCE rose 2% in Q2 vs. estimates for 2.2%.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2.5 basis points to 2.95%. TLT +0.4%, TBT -0.8%
The dollar (UUP, UDN) has slipped by a very modest amount.
