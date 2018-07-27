Chesapeake Energy opens +8% even as analysts question Utica deal value

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +7.8% ) blasts out of the starting gate following its $2B deal to sell its Utica Shale assets in Ohio, although analysts say the sale price is below recent market comparables.

Piper Jaffray’s Kashy Harrison says the valuation is below a recent comparable and current market multiples, but the execution of a transaction in the current environment should be the more "salient" takeaway for investors.

Susquehanna’s Biju Perincheril believes the sale improves CHK's longer-term flexibility, alhough immediate improvement to leverage ratio is modest given the sale at ~4x EBITDA is roughly inline with CHK’s current leverage.

Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade says the deal metrics are not stellar but "good enough," although the key to CHK's longer-term outperformance remains the Powder River Basin play.

BofA Merrill’s Doug Leggate upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $6 price target, up from $4, saying "the worst has passed" for CHK.

Source: Bloomberg First Word