BofAML downgrades Intel on another 10nm chip delay

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target from $62 to $56.

Intel’s earnings report reveals that its 10nm chip production process will arrive in 2H19, a year later than initially planned.

BofAML analysts say the delay is Intel’s biggest risk “while rivals Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM +1% ) have finally caught up and are enabling Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +7.6% ), Nvidia (NVDA +0.4% ) and Xilinx (XLNX -1.1% ) to potentially leapfrog.”

Intel shares are down 7% to $48.52.

