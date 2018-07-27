BofAML downgrades Intel on another 10nm chip delay

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target from $62 to $56.
Intel’s earnings report reveals that its 10nm chip production process will arrive in 2H19, a year later than initially planned.
BofAML analysts say the delay is Intel’s biggest risk “while rivals Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM +1%) have finally caught up and are enabling Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +7.6%), Nvidia (NVDA +0.4%) and Xilinx (XLNX -1.1%) to potentially leapfrog.”
Intel shares are down 7% to $48.52.
