Raymond James throws in the towel on Mohawk Industries

Analyst Sam Darkatsh downgrades to Outperform from Strong Buy following Wednesday night's disappointing Q2 report and yesterday's resulting plunge in the share price.

With the speeding up of higher input prices, a delay in the company getting a piece of fast growth in luxury vinyl tile, and the need to trim inventories, there's no apparent catalyst for the stock this year, he says.

Pricing power, an under-leveraged balance sheet, and a decade-low valuation, could mean things are setting up for a better 2019.

Alongside the downgrade, Darkatsh cuts his price target to $215 from $260.

Source: Bloomberg

MHK +1.1% to $181.35.

Previously: Mohawk slumps to 52-week low (July 26)