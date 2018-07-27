HFF jumps 5% after Q2 beats consensus by 33%

HFF Inc. (HF +11.8% ) jumps in early trading after posting Q2 EPS that beat consensus by 33% after the close yesterday.

Q2 revenue rose 12% to $153.7M from a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $39.8M from $32.9M Y/Y.

Total transaction volume during the quarter was $22.9B with 621 transactions compared with $21.4B and 542 transactions a year earlier.

Average transaction size fell to $36.8M vs. $39.4M a year ago.

Loan sales production volume $80.5M fell from $100.4M a year ago.

Loan servicing portfolio balance increased to $75.0B (3,191 loans) from $62.2B (2,847 loans) a year ago.

