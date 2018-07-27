Post-earnings rip for Essendant

Essendant (ESND +15.3% ) breaks higher after comfortably topping Q2 estimates.

The company says efforts to drive sales growth in key channels paid off by offsetting the decline from national resellers. "Our cost reduction efforts are successfully ramping, and our restructuring program continues to deliver expected results," says CEO Ric Phillips.

Looking ahead, Essendant anticipates sales growth of -1% to -3% and second-half EPS better than in the firts half of the year.

Previously: Essendant beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (July 26)