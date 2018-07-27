OncoCyte announces at-market $3.59M offering of common stock and warrants

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has entered into an agreements with certain investors led by members of management and the Board of Directors as well as a new institutional investor for the purchase of units, consisting of one share of its common stock and one warrant to acquire one share of its common stock.

The units are being offered at an at-market purchase price per unit of $2.86 per share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$3.59M.

The warrants have an exercise price of $3.00 per share of common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital including continued development of DetermaVu, OncoCyte’s confirmatory lung cancer diagnostic test, and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is on or about July 31.