Stocks turn flat as Q2 GDP comes in strong

The major averages turn flat after opening with slight gains, after preliminary Q2 GDP showed a 4.1% increase, the fastest growth rate in four years; Dow +0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq flat.

"While we may be late in the game when it comes to our economic expansion, we're likely not in the last inning, and I think we see that in today's numbers," says Mike Loewengart, VP of investment strategy at E-Trade. "The trade war has begun to take its toll, but our economic fundamentals continue to be solid."

European bourses trade higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In earnings news, Amazon +3% after reporting a solid Q2 report paired with an upbeat forecast for operating income, and Chipotle ( +7% ) and Expedia ( +9.7% ) also open sharply higher following quarterly results, but Twitter ( -16% ) and Intel ( -7.6% ) are selling off.

More than half of the 11 S&P sectors are in positive territory, led by consumer discretionary ( +1.1% ) following Amazon's upbeat report while the energy sector ( -0.7% ) is at the back of the pack.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.96%.