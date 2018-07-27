Disney, Fox start meetings for $71B asset deal vote

In a few minutes, Disney (DIS -0.3% ) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.1% ) are starting simultaneous special shareholder meetings at the New York Hilton Midtown to vote on their $71B asset deal.

Disney voters specifically will take up the question of issuing "New Disney" stock for that portion of the purchase price.

Fox voters will vote on the merger plans, as well as amendments to its incorporation certificate regarding hook stock shares, and a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation tied to the deal.