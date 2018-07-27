SBM Offshore +14% after signing leniency deal with Brazil, Petrobras

SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF +14% ) shoots higher at the open after reaching a settlement in a long-running corruption investigation it faced in Brazil, agreeing to pay ~$189M to Brazilian authorities and Petrobras (PBR +2.7% ) in fines and compensation for damages.

SBM says the agreement ends all Brazil anti-corruption investigations against it and allows it to participate again in PBR tenders.

SBM was accused of paying bribes to government officials to secure contracts with PBR, which has been at the center of Brazil’s largest-ever corruption scandal.