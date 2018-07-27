Comfort Systems up 13% on Q2 results

Comfort Systems USA (FIX +13.1% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 15% Y/Y to $535.03M and net income of $32.5M compared to $18M a year ago.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 20 bps to 20.8%; operating improved by 120 bps to 7.5% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 90 bps to 9.4%.

Free cash flow was $25.4M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $4.9M a year ago.

Backlog was at $1.23B (+31.2% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

Company closed on a number of acquisitions in 2018 and expects these acquisitions to produce combined annual revenue of ~$120M.

Company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.085 from $0.08.

Previously: Comfort Systems beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 26)

Previously: Comfort Systems declares $0.085 dividend (July 26)