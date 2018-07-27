Disney, Fox shareholders approve $71B asset deal

It took all of about 10 minutes for shareholders of Disney (DIS -0.5% ) and Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.3% ) to sign off on one of history's biggest media mergers: Disney's $71B deal to buy Fox's entertainment assets.

Vote details from the two companies' special meetings will come later via filing.

This week, the two companies filed with Brazilian regulators to secure approval for the deal there.

The transaction is still months away from closing.

Previously: Report: No. 2 Fox holder signs off on Disney asset deal (Jul. 25 2018)