Is it Mission Impossible for MoviePass?

MoviePass discloses in a SEC filing that a service interruption occurred yesterday due to its inability to make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors.

Following the development, shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics are down 38% to $4.14. If that $4.14 quote sounds high, don't forget about the 1-for-250 reverse stock split that went into effect. HMNY traded as low as $3.86 earlier.

It wouldn't be a bad thing for theater-related companies (NCMI, AMC, CNK, MCS, IMAX) if MoviePass was functioning over the weekend due to the huge numbers expected for Mission: Impossible - Fallout. It's an open-ended question on how much traffic will be lost if MoviePass falters.