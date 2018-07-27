More on Forrester Research Q2 results

Forrester Research (FORR -1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.4% Y/Y to $96.4M of which, Research revenues were $53.3M (+7% Y/Y) & Advisory services and events revenues of $38.1M (+8% Y/Y).

Agreement value was $249,500 (+5.4% Y/Y); Client retention was 75%; Dollar retention 88%; Enrichment 99%; Number of clients were 2,355 (-2.6% Y/Y).

Headcount: Total 1,402 (+1.5% Y/Y); Products and advisory services staff 539 (+3.5% Y/Y) & Sales force 520 (-3.3% Y/Y).

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on September 26th, 2018.

“Our selling model continues to show results, and the acquisitions of FeedbackNow and GlimpzIt will help accelerate our build of the real-time CX Cloud, providing our clients the insights they need to win in a customer-led market.” said George F. Colony, Forrester’s Chairman and CEO.

Q3 2018 Outlook (Pro Forma): Operating margin of ~8.5-10.5%; effective tax rate of 31%; EPS ~$0.27-0.31.

2018 Outlook (Pro Forma): Total revenues ~$352-360M; Operating margin of ~9.5-10.5%; effective tax rate of 31%; EPS ~$1.33-1.40.

