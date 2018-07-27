Eldorado Gold raises full-year production outlook, driven by Kisladag

Eldorado Gold (EGO +2.9% ) is higher after posting mixed Q2 results but raising its full-year production guidance as it reports better than expected output from its flagship Kisladag mine in Turkey.

EGO says Q2 gold production jumped 56% Y/Y to 99.1K oz., helped by higher production from the Kisladag and Efemcukuru mines in Turkey as well as Olympias in Greece.

As a result, EGO raises its FY 2018 production guidance to 330K-340K oz. from its previous forecast of 290K-330K oz., while maintaining guidance for cash costs of $580-$630/oz.; Q2 cash costs of $587/oz. came in 21% higher than the $484/oz. from the year-ago quarter.

EGO says it expects to recover 40K-45K oz. of previously deemed unprofitable gold from the heap leach operation at Kisladag during 2018-22, based on new advances in metallurgical testwork.