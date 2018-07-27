Nasdaq reportedly holds closed-door meeting on crypto image

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) gathered about half a dozen companies--traditional exchanges as well as Gemini and other crypto markets--earlier this week to discuss ways to improve the image of cryptocurrency and validate its potential role in global markets, Bloomberg reports.

Among topics reportedly discussed: implications of future regulation for crypto, what tools are required, and what surveillance will be needed.

Previously: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF rejected by SEC - CNBC (July 26)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD

