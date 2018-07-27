Yamana Gold +9% on achieving higher than planned gold production

Yamana Gold (AUY +9.4% ) reports Q2 gold equivalent ounce production of 224,083 (+8.1% Y/Y) and 1.31 million ounces of silver, from Yamana mines.

Total gold production including Gualcamayo was 248,177 (+1.5%) ounces, copper production stood at 31.1 million pounds.

Average realized price: Gold $1,304 (+2.8%) per ounce; Silver: $16.53 (-2.1%) per ounce; Copper $3.09 (+22.6%) per pound.

Higher-than-plan gold production was offset slightly lower-than-plan silver production, and is expected to improve in H2.

Copper production for FY18 is expected to be exceed 120 million pounds.

AUY ends the quarter with cash & cash equivalents of $114.4M, available credit of $765M; Net debt stood at $1.58B.

