Summit sees buy opportunity in 19% Twitter plunge

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) decline today has hit "Facebook Thursday" levels, with shares now down 18.9% after the company reported a user decline in earnings this morning.

That presents a buying opportunity, according to Summit Insights.

Analyst Jonathan Kees points to management on the company's conference call, which said it expects no negative impact on revenue growth from the company's spending on platform "health," such as removing bad accounts. Advertisers are happy, they say, and they expect revenue growth in excess of the user effects. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm is staying with a Buy rating and $52 price target, now representing 49% upside.

Earnings call transcript