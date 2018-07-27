NYC considering capping Uber and Lyft drivers

NYC’s City Council is considering capping the number of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) vehicles on the roads.

One measure under consideration would freeze new for-hire vehicle licenses for a year while the city’s taxi commission studies the application. Another measure would create a new category and license framework for Uber and Lyft, which would allow authorities to limit permits by geography and deny a license if there isn’t a need.

The measures have the support of Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio has voiced support for similar rules in the past.

The City Council could vote as early as August 8.

