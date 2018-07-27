TCF Financial after Q2 EPS beats, additional $150M stock buyback program

TCF Financial (TCF +3.1% ) moves up after Q2 adjusted EPS of 49 cents beat consensus by 3 cents and the company announced an additional $150M share repurchase program.

The company also resolved litigation with the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

Q2 adjusted EPS figure excludes a pretax charge of $32M, or 15 cents resulting from the settlement with the BCFP and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

"The resolution of our outstanding litigation with the BCFP removes legacy risk and uncertainty and allows us to remain fully focused on executing our strategy and pursuing business growth opportunities," says Chairman and CEO Craig Dahl.

Total revenue $364.9M rose 2.7% from Q1 and 6.8% from a year ago.

Net interest margin 4.67%, a 15 basis point gain from Q2 2017.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases fell to 0.27% from 0.29% in Q1 and 0.28% a year ago.

Auto finance portfolio run-off is $596.4M YTD.

Source: Press Release

Previously: TCF Financial beats by $0.03, beats on net interest income (July 27)