Cabot Oil & Gas -% after Q2 earnings miss, lower output growth guidance

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -5.4% ) sinks after reporting a sharp Q2 earnings miss and a slight drop in revenues to $453M, although the revenue decline was less severe than analysts had expected.

COG says Q2 production was 1.895M cfe/day (100% natural gas), up 4% Q/Q after adjusting for the Eagle Ford Shale divestiture that closed in February.

Q2 natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, were $2.15/Mcf, 10% lower than the prior-year period.

COG trims annual production growth guidance to 10%-12% from 10%-15% but still expects its year-end 2018 exit production rate in the Marcellus will come in ~35% higher than the 2017 exit rate.

COG raises its full-year capital budget by $10M to $960M to reflect additional spending related to its equity ownership in the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project.

Also, COG's board authorizes a 20M-share increase in the company's share buyback program, bringing current remaining authorization to 30.1M shares.