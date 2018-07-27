The Big Short guy likes GM over Tesla

Portfolio manager Steve Eisman of The Big Short fame says he's in the bear camp on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on concerns over Elon Musk's pace of execution.

"He’s nowhere in autonomous driving, as far as I can tell, and big competition is coming in his space next year," Eisman tells Bloomberg.

Eisman sees value in General Motors (NYSE:GM), predicting that the Cruise unit could end up being worth more than the whole company. While Eisman concedes GM has been an underperformer for his portfolio, he sees the potential for a home run.