Matthews down 7% post Q3 revenue miss; reaffirms outlook

Matthews (MATW -7.3% ) reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 (+10.6% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $1.14.

Revenues rose 5.6% Y/Y to $411.62M vs a consensus of 421.59M. In addition, changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact of $8.1M on consolidated sales compared to a year ago.

Segment sales: SGK Brand Solutions were $203M (+1.2% Y/Y), Memorialization $162M (+3.9%), Industrial Technologies $46.7M (+40.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA of $69.2M vs. $65.6M a year ago.

Reaffirms full year forecast of at least 10% non-GAAP EPS growth.

