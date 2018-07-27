Enphase Energy -12% as Prescience claims former SunEdison CEO involved

Enphase Energy (ENPH -12.6% ) plunges following new criticism from short seller Prescience Point Capital, which says it was told that former SunEdison CEO Ahmad Chatila is now involved with the solar company, "which may explain its magical turn of fortunes."

According to Prescience, "ENPH looks to have adopted the same questionable and ultimately destructive path as [SunEdison]. Shareholders, you have been warned."

Earlier this week, Prescience releases a negative report saying ENPH's apparent turnaround is "nothing but a sham," with results "inflated by manipulative, and potentially improper, accounting practices that have become increasingly severe with each passing quarter."