World Fuel Services up 19% on Q2 earnings beat

World Fuel Services (INT +19.7% ) reports Q2 gross profit increase 6.6% Y/Y to $246.2M led by Aviation & land segment gross profit of $127.4M (+14.9%) and $88.6M (+1.6%), offset by marine segment gross profit -8.2% to $30.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $84.2 (+8.4%).

Sales by segment: Aviation: $4.9B (+39.7%); Land: $2.9B (+15.5%); Marine: $2.3B (+13.7%).

“During the second quarter, our aviation segment posted record profitability,” stated Michael Kasbar Chairman and chief executive officer of World Fuel Services Corporation. “Our focus on operating efficiencies, portfolio refinement and organic growth initiatives should position the company for improved operating performance in 2018 and 2019.”

INT expects to improve operating leverage by 250bps in 2018 and 2019.

